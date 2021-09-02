The Democratic Alliance says while they may welcome the arrests the police have made in relation to the unrest, more arrests need to be made

The opposition party is calling on police to arrest three of former president Jacob Zuma's children

The political organisation says everyone should be treated equally before law and police should act accordingly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance's Member of Parliament Andrew Whitfield has called for former president Jacob Zuma's family members to be arrested for incitement of violence.

DA calls for the arrests of Duduzane, Duduzile and Edward Zuma for inciting violence during the unrest. Images: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Whitfield has called on the South African Police Services to arrest Zuma's twins Duduzane and Duduzile as well as Zuma's other son Edward Zuma to be met with the same fate as Johannesburg woman known as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' who was recently arrested for inciting violence on her Twitter account.

According to TimesLIVE, Whitefield wants the police to exercise their duty fairly and equally. He stated the comments made by Zuma's family members were no different from the comments made by Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi.

He said the police's failure to arrest members of the Zuma clan could be construed as a double standard to the South African public.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Whitefield went on to say that the opposition party welcomed the arrests the police have made in relation to the unrest so far, according to IOL.

During the unrest, the DA filed a criminal complaint against Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema after he sent out tweets that DA construed as incitement of violence. Malema had tweeted his discontentment with the deployment of soldiers to assist the police put an end to the unrest.

He stated that he would take to the streets with his supporters.

Johannesburg woman behind inciting violence on Twitter identified, Hawks issues warning

Briefly News previously reported that the Hawks have issued a stark warning to South Africans against using social media platforms to incite violence, stating that legal action will be issued against those who use their platforms to encourage violence.

This warning comes after a Johannesburg woman who used the Twitter handle @African Soil - Sphithiphithi Evaluator was arrested and charged with inciting violence. The woman behind the account was found to be 36-year-old Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Majozi joins a list of 18 people who have now been arrested for instigating the violent protest that took over KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Source: Briefly.co.za