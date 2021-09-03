Duduzane Zuma Receives Warm Welcome From a Rural Village, Viral Video

A viral video clip shows the son of Jacob Zuma, Duduzane receiving a warm welcome for a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal

Shared by @MaswaziMhlongo on Twitter, the clip depicts a story of hope for the rural community in the embattled son of Zuma, Duduzane

Although many people argue that Msholozi’s son is fit to become the president of the country, some people argue he will not be a perfect candidate

Duduzane Zuma remains a favourite for many people and that comes to the attention of Briefly News through a video that is going viral on social media. The son of jailed former president Jacob Zuma is welcomed like a president or a leader in one of the areas he recently visited.

In a video posted by @Maswazi Mhlongo, the video depicts a story of someone who invokes hope in a desperate community living under challenging conditions. There have been growing calls for Zuma to stand for the presidency but some people argue that he will not be a good leader as he lacks leadership credentials.

The social media account holder wrote on Twitter:

“In many areas, Duduzane Zuma is welcomed like a President.”

Duduzane Zuma is receiving a warm welcome in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @Duduzane_Zuma_Official/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@EdwinSeot said:

“Unfortunately he will never be the president of the Republic of south Africa.”

@BazookaMzilika01 said:

“Are you God's Prophet or you are God himself? If you know you yourself will never be the President of South Africa, then it does not stop someone else from becoming one,you are bleeding with chest pains, shame.”

@LekoMahlangu said:

“Not in Pretoria, we don't recognise him. He is only welcome like a president in the rural areas more especially of KZN.”

@MaswaziMhlongo said:

“Rural areas are part of South Africa. Why do you talk as if Pretoria is only place in SA?”

@DitsiNini said:

“He's loved by women more than men this one.”

@Tshilidzi100 said:

“Loles this guy, probably donated a bunch of parcels to that school whith his stollen money .... obviously they will cheer for him.”

@KennedyMartin6 said:

“No right person in mind can vote for this boy his father was captured by Guptas and he spends some time with same Guptas, he instigated looting n people died, left with no food he was just quiet after. We need smart people who a with better solutions not encouraging violence.”

Duduzane is planning to be South Africa's 2nd 'President Zuma': Princely ambitions

In other news, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, has expressed plans to start his political journey towards the presidency of the ANC and eventually the Republic of South Africa.

Zuma sustains a strong stance on his plan to become the leader of the ANC, emphasising that he has designs to bring forth a different approach to those who came before.

Zuma has allegedly begun to gain support within certain ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal in the hopes of contesting his aspirations at the next National Conference. Zuma links the motivation for his new venture to his interaction with individuals who led him to embrace a political journey.

