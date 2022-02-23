Rosettenville residents have spoken out about their experiences during a shootout between 25 armed men and police officers

Neighbours of members of the armed group were shocked to find out that they had been involved in criminal activities, such as planning a cash-in-transit heist

The incident resulted in the death of a police officer and eight of the 25 suspects died from fatal gunshot wounds

JOHANNESBURG - Yesterday (22 February) at 50 Friars Hill Road, Rosettenville, residents gathered to speak about a cash-in-transit heist foiled by the South African Police Service (SAPS) the previous day that resulted in a shootout at the location.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that one SAPS officer and eight suspects succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds sustained in the incident. One of the deceased men had previously served in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

According to TimesLIVE, residents claim that six different families live at the house, including the family of the gang leader. Parts of the house were damaged by bullets fired during the incident.

Rosettenville residents share experiences of the shootout

A woman who lives next to the Friars Hill house was in disbelief when she found out her neighbours were involved in criminal activities because she had trusted them enough to allow her young son to visit them frequently, EWN reports.

"The gunshots went off and they came from next door and then we ran inside and we locked ourselves in. I'm assuming the gunfire went on for seven to 10 minutes but it felt like two hours lying on the floor," she said.

The Friars Hill property has a main house with several flatlets at the back, one of which is occupied by the leader of the group of 25 armed men who had been planning a cash-in-transit heist. The majority of the flatlets are currently vacant due to renovations.

South Africans react to latest Rosettenville news

@AlphyzaAli believes:

"We are not safe in this country, criminals are running rampant."

@Nkululeko_Dube2 said:

"The police did a sterling job but took a huge risk. The lives of residents were put at risk during the shoot out. Besides being a residential area, the house is right next to a hospital and school."

@nevawnt2college asked:

"Is this SA's version of Duterte's war on drugs?"

@mwanzie remarked:

"South Africans need to leave their past behind and move on stop blaming foreigners for anything."

@sanele_90 shared:

"As Rosettenville residents we need counselling."

Ipid launches probe into police's reaction at Rosettenville shooting, attempted CIT heist foiled

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) launched a probe into the incident in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, where South African Police Service (SAPS) officers intercepted armed men planning a cash-in-transit heist and a fatal shootout ensued.

Ipid is investigating how SAPS responded to the situation to ascertain if their actions were legal. A police officer and eight suspects died during the shootout.

SAPS managed to arrest eight of the 25 suspects but nine fled the scene and are still at large. Two SAPS officers are in the hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

