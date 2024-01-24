The Pretoria High Court sentenced a woman to 12 months imprisonment for refusing to let a man see his child

although the woman took him to court to sue him for maintenance, and he paid, she blocked his attempts at seeing his child for three years

The frustrated man took her to court, and she was found guilty of contempt of court after refusing to honour a court order to let him see his child

A woman's imprisonment for blocking her child's father from seeing his child was celebrated. Images: gorodenkoff and Flashpop

A woman from Pretoria will spend 12 months behind bars after she blocked her baby daddy from seeing his child for three years. The woman was ordered to let him see his kid in 2021, and she refused to obey this and a later order.

Woman imprisoned for blocking access to baby daddy

TimesLIVE reported that the saga began when Judge LI Vorster ordered that the man pay maintenance of R15,000. He also ordered that the woman must grant the man visitation rights every alternate weekend. The woman refused to do so.

The frustrated man then took her to court in 2022 after she defied the 2021 order. The court found the lady in contempt, and the law fell hard on her. It's believed the man wanted to fetch his child to be with him in September, and the woman refused to cooperate. Judge Portia Phahlane sentenced her to 12 months and ordered her to pay the father's legal costs. The child was immediately given to the father.

Mzansi applauds the woman's imprisonment

South Africans on Facebook were impressed with the judge and hailed the judgement. Some even scale for a longer sentence.

Zolisa Mateyise said:

"Good. Very good. Indeed she deserves it, and the father should file for sole custody."

Mookamedi Ndade Artisan remarked:

"That's good. Next time give her 12 years."

Thipe Letlokwa said:

"Wonderful. It should be more than that."

Blessing Simango added:

"12 months? How about a life sentence for each year the father could not access and bond with his kid?"

Tshiamo Rakhokong was happy.

"This is a victory for all men abused by women."

