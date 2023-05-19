A mother and her daughter have been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of another mom and her 12-year-old child

The duo, with the help of accomplices, tortured the victims and stuffed their bodies inside a suitcase

Slindile Zamisa and her daughter, Andile Zamisa, brutalised the victims because they believed they used witchcraft to murder a relative

DURBAN - A mother and daughter who were convicted for the murder of a mom and her 12-year-old daughter has been handed down hefty sentences for their crimes.

Slindile Zamisa (43) and her daughter, Andile Zamisa (23), were sentenced at the Durban High Court on Thursday, 18 May. The pair were found guilty of the horrific murders of Simangele Simamane and her daughter Sbongakonke Mthembu in October 2020.

Mother and daughter stuffed the bodies of their victims in a suitcase

According to The Citizen, the victims were last seen at Slindile's house. Their bodies were found stuffed inside a suitcase with multiple injuries and with signs showing they were strangled.

The police interviewed Slindile, her daughter and two other people, Nomfundo Ngcobo and Lwandle Ngcobo, who was 12 years old at the time. After giving their statements, they all seemingly disappeared.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said through police investigations. The police located the minibus taxi driver who transported the convicts to the dumping site.

The bodies were found along Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka near the uMngeni River.

The driver was Slindile's boyfriend and was also convicted of being an accessory after the fact. He was sentenced to 12 years for his involvement.

Mother and daughter accused victims of killing a family member using witchcraft

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara stated that on the day of the murder, the victims were invited to Slindile's house under the pretence of settling a fued between Sbongakonke and other young children of the family.

IOL reports that when Simangele and Sbongakonke arrived, they were accused of using witchcraft to murder a relative named Bheki Ngcobo. They were tortured for several hours before they were murdered.

In addition to a life sentence, the mother and daughter were given 11 additional years for defeating the ends of justice and two counts of kidnapping.

The relative, Nomfundo, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced to 20 years. Lwandle, who is 15 years old now, will appear in court on 22 May 2023 to learn his fate.

