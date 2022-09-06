Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial resumed on Monday, 5 September, after being subject to many delays

Now that the highly controversial second document has come into play, many speculate about the impact it will have on the trial

The National Prosecuting Authority is only considering a defeating the ends of justice charge for the suspects implicated in the second docket

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seems to be considering a charge of defeating the ends of justice based on the controversial second docket on the murder of beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The National Prosecuting Authority may be considering pursuing a defeating the ends of justice case based on the second docket on Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

This means that the NPA will not be charging those implicated in Docket 375 for the murder of Meyiwa.

The docket allegedly incriminates Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo and Maggie Phiri, in addition to all those who were in the house the night he was murdered, eNCA reports.

The five men accused of murdering Meyiwa were arrested and charged with the crime based on the first docket.

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Sifiso Ntuli and Bongani Ntanzi appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, 5 September, where it was revealed that the state might not pursue a murder charge based on the controversial second docket.

According to News24, The second docket's contents remain unknown, but during the trial, advocate Malesela Teffo presented a proposed indictment prepared by the NPA based on the docket.

The indictment, known as Exhibit C, contained an unsigned indictment, a summary of material facts, and a list of witnesses, according to state prosecutor advocate George Baloyi.

In a letter, South Gauteng, Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andrew Chauke undercut the credibility of the proposed indictment, claiming it was just an internal judgment from a junior prosecutor with no validity.

It is unclear if the second docket recommends that the alleged suspects be arrested. Still, it seems that the NPA believes the only plausible charge that can come from the evidence presented is an obstruction of justice charge.

South Africans weigh in on the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

South Africans took to social media to add their opinions about the NPA's to pursue a defeating the ends of justice charge. Here are some comments:

Mbongeleni Msane said:

"The second docket is the real one"

Uthiloyo Gaddafi pointed out:

"When advocate Teffo wanted to scrutinize the second docket, people thought he was just high"

Mandisi Nqobani Mbambo suggested:

"The very same state should ask themselves, why they defeated the ends of justice? The answer to that would lead to the most important charge."

Glad Thulani Nkala commented:

"I will say this for many times, Kelly Khumalo and others know who killed Senzo."

Simphiwe Frenchname Phokwana added:

"Wow now that's what we call defeating the ends of justice by the NPA itself and SAPS is colluding with it."

Senzo Meyiwa: Teffo’s application to end case scrapped, 5th accused’s lawyer claims prejudice over 2nd docket

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) had denied Advocate Malesela Teffo’s request to end the prosecution of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. The trial resumed at the Gauteng High Court on Monday, 5 September.

Before withdrawing from the case, the defence lawyer, who was representing four of the five murder-accused, asked NDPP Advocate Shamila Batohi to withdraw the charges against his clients in July. He appealed to Batohi to exercise her powers under Section 6 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

According to News24, the section deals with the power to withdraw charges against an accused or stop a prosecution. It gives authority to stop a prosecution after the accused has pleaded.

