Advocate Malesela Teffo’s request to end the prosecution of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was denied

The National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi failed to give a reason for her decision

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing the fifth accused, believes that her client is being subjected to prejudice

PRETORIA – The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has denied Advocate Malesela Teffo’s request to end the prosecution of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. The trial resumed at the Gauteng High Court on Monday, 5 September.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed on Monday, 5 September. Image: Stock image & Carl Fourie

Source: Getty Images

Before withdrawing from the case, the defence lawyer, who was representing four of the five murder-accused, asked NDPP Advocate Shamila Batohi to withdraw the charges against his clients in July. He appealed to Batohi to exercise her powers under Section 6 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

According to News24, the section deals with the power to withdraw charges against an accused or stop a prosecution. It gives authority to stop a prosecution after the accused has pleaded.

Teffo claimed that two of the accused pleaded guilty after being threatened to do so. The reason for the decision was not given.

Meanwhile, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing the fifth accused in the case, believes that her client is being subjected to prejudice. She claims that the non-disclosure of the second docket in the case, which names all those present in Kelly Khumalo’s house at the time of the murder as suspects, is prejudice.

Mshololo said the “irregularities” related to the second docket were only disclosed after the trial began and put her client at a disadvantage since he could have objected to the charge had he known of the docket’s existence, SABC News reported.

South Africans react to the courtroom drama:

Dumiesanie Ngxongo Tebogo said:

“But the second docket proves we are just wasting our time with the current case, the big fishes are still sitting at home watching this time-wasting game played in court.”

Felix Banda wrote:

“Focus on the second docket not this story people are tired.”

Keobokile Victor Magano added:

“He is right people who were in the house on that day must tell the truth #docket375.”

