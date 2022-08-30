Kelly Khumalo and the others who were in the house when the soccer star's, Senzo Meyiwa, murder occured may be tried

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is considering to prosecute those named as suspects in the second docket

Previously the NPA said the docket had no merit but has since decided to wait until the current trial is over to make a decision

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - The second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial may soon see the light of day. The National Prosecuting Authority says it is considering prosecuting those named as suspects in the docket.

The second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that names Kelly Khumalo and others as suspects is being considered. Image: Oupa Bopape & Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

The soccer star was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his former girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014. At the time of his murder Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, Longwe Twala, two of Meyiwa’s friends and Maggie Phiri were in the house.

The controversial second docket names those present in the house as the accused. Previously the NPA said the docket had no merit, EWN reported.

However, it has since decided otherwise. The spokesperson of the NPA, Lumka Mahanjana said the Gauteng division of the authority had been given the mandate to decide on the second docket.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He said the docket is being transferred from the Gauteng local division. The NPA said it would decide to prosecute those accused in the second docket after the current trial is completed.

Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

The trial against the five murder accused resumes next week. Pretoria Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi told SowetanLIVE, that the decision of the second docket depends on the credibility findings by the court in the current trial.

South Africans react to the second docket:

@Sudeshin_007 said:

“Cele was so confident that they will have the killers, even he has gone quiet.”

@MJ22M wrote:

“They should be arrested that’s the only way to crack this case.”

@0Kgaphola added:

“The judicial system harassed the Meyiwa family by denying them justice.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Adv Teffo wants to know why Kelly Khumalo is not in the dock with other suspects

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the lawyer representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants answers about why Kelly Khumalo is not in the dock with the other suspects.

The singer was the soccer star’s girlfriend at the time of his death in 2014 and was named as a suspect in the controversial second docket.

Defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo requested a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg explaining why Khumalo was not in the dock, News24 reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News