Advocate Zandile Mshololo told the Gauteng High Court that the second docket in the murder trial was an internal option

Kelly Khumalo and six other people who were in the house at the time of the murder were named as suspects

Advocate Mshololo said the second docket surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa murder was allegedly from a junior state advocate

PRETORIA - The second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not hold any merit according to the defence lawyer for accused number five Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

The National Prosecuting Authority's director of public prosecutions in Gauteng said in a letter that it never made the decision to charge those implicated in the second docket because it was an internal option.

Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo explained the second docket. Image: @Dashie07/Twitter & Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mshololo earlier questioned why the suspects from the second docket opened in 2019 were not charged which halted the cross-examination of the state witness, SABC News reported. Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time, Kelly Khumalo and six other people who were in the house when the soccer star was murdered were named as suspects.

Mshololo continued with the cross-examination after receiving clarity from the director of public prosecutions in South Gauteng. The advocate said the second docket was allegedly from a junior state advocate and does not have any statement, according to eNCA.

SA angered over second docket

Social media users are having it and believe that the murder trial has been built upon cover-ups:

Gino Mb said:

“A case that should have been very straightforward (providing that all witnesses take the stand), is being made very complicated with the stance of some of the parties. Something is not right here.”

Great Kev wrote:

“Some of us expected this. The plot here is to throw this case away so that the NPA and company might not look incompetent cause this case and more have exposed them.”

Bukelani Shezi commented:

“We knew the state will do all to cover up the real killers. What stops them to be investigated if they were in the house when Senzo was killed.”

Allen Matthews added:

“I have never had any case with the second option what's wrong with our police investigation system? This case must open the eyes of the president to change the police system because this case has proved to us that a lot of criminals get away with serious criminal crimes.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Case postponed as second docket names new suspects, different version of crime

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial came to an abrupt halt after details surrounding a second docket were brought into the North Gauteng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 8 June. The docket suggests charging those who were at the house when Meyiwa was murdered.

The defence lawyer for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo said she could no longer continue cross-examining the state witness because the existence of the document means there are “conflicting interests” in the case.

