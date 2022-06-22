The defence lawyer questioned why Kelly Khumalo was not in the dock with the other suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa

Advocate Malesela Teffo requested a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg with answers

He said that Khumalo was supposed to be charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice

PRETORIA - The lawyer representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants answers about why Kelly Khumalo is not in the dock with the other suspects.

The singer was the soccer star's girlfriend at the time of his death in 2014 and was named as a suspect in the controversial second docket.

Advocate Malesela Teffo wants to know why Kelly Khumalo is not in the dock with other suspects. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo requested a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg explaining why Khumalo was not in the dock, News24 reported.

Teffo told the court that the certificate should indicate the reasons by the DPP in the South Gauteng division why Khumalo is not with the other suspects. He added that she was supposed to be charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are accused of murder. Teffo argued that corruption at the DPP's office is the reason why there are two dockets in the trial, according to IOL. The murder trial has been postponed until Monday 11 July.

SA weighs in on trial

Social media users believe that Kelly Khumalo along with the other people who were present on the night of the murder should be on the dock:

Lesly London said:

"It's impossible to hear that she was not part of the crime scene which took place in her home, and she was involved and she might have been a Mastermind behind the Mafia Execution style hit killing of Senzo."

Mandla Ka Mtsweni posted:

"Adv Teffo for President. This man works harder than most and shows truthfulness and dedication. I will vote for him in 2024."

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali commented:

"Kelly Khumalo should be joined these suspects as the main one but in Mzansi famous people with money are untouchable."

Dumiesanie Ngxongo Tebogo stated:

"The Mastermind has been living freely for too long while the wrongly accused are busy going up and down on a case where they were not at the scene. Yet the cleaners of the scene are at home watching this case."

Khaya Klaas wrote:

"Not only Kelly but everyone who was there must be prosecuted."

Mufudzi Wamambo added:

"Teffo is right. Bring Kelly to answer questions."

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Adv Teffo says the state has been in possession of the 2nd docket since January

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the Pretoria High Court that he has been in possession of two dockets relating to the murder of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Teffo is representing four out of the five men who have been accused of being behind Meyiwa's murder. The late Bafana Bafana soccer player was killed at his lover, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus.

The court had been engaged in the matter of the two dockets that have different suspects in the murder of Meyiwa since last week. One of the dockets says Khumalo accidentally shot Meyiwa and the people who were in the house helped cover up what actually happened that night.

