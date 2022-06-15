Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser is assisting the Hawks with its investigation into the president

He met with members of the organisation and provided them with additional information and details

Cyril Ramaphosa is accused of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery

PRETORIA - The Hawks has been furnished with additional information and details to enable them to investigate the alleged theft cover-up at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser met with members of the organisation on Wednesday 15 June and planned to assist with the probe.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser meets with Hawks. Image: Wikus De Wet/AFP & @dsephelle/Twitter

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president two weeks ago and accused him of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery, TimesLIVE reported. In a statement released by Fraser, he said he appreciated the professionalism and speed that which the Hawks responded to the complaints.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told IOL that a case of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping was registered at the Rosebank police station. She added that due processes will follow.

Mzansi divided over Fraser

South Africans have mixed views of Fraser’s actions with many questioning why he took so long to lay the complaint:

Solomon Mathopa commented:

“Author Fraser is trying by all means to be relevant, we know he is playing dirty.”

Mphulanyane Percy wrote:

“He is putting the nail in the coffin.”

Muzi Mzizi posted:

“Hawks must start with Fraser for failing to report this alleged crime for two years.”

Nthabiseng Nombini said:

“Until the million-dollar mattress bank takes out his files.”

Blessing Nxumalo stated:

“Arthur Vuvuzela Fraser I believe you will save our nation from the hands of the real captures.”

Madzivhandila Stanley added:

“Fraser must be arrested for using the state organs for his personal gain.”

