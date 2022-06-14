The National Prosecuting Authority has said that no case has been opened against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Everyone is equal before the law, according to the NPA, and said it prosecutes without fear, favour or prejudice

Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi believes that it’s highly unlikely that anything will come out of the farm theft case and the public will likely never know the truth

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority said it has not received any case against President Cyril Ramaphosa for possible prosecution.

The NPA’s National Spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the NPA is constitutionally mandated to follow evidence and when the matter is presented to prosecutors, it will be dealt with at that stage.

The National Prosecuting Authority says no case has been opened against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president for kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and bribery. He accused Ramaphosa of covering up a robbery at his Limpopo farm that occurred in 2020.

During an interview with eNCA, Mhaga said the NPA has never given anyone special treatment and said it prosecutes without fear, favour or prejudice since everyone is equal before the law.

However, political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi believes that it’s highly unlikely that something will come out of the case. Matshiqi said there has been political interference in the NPA, and there is a possibility that if Ramaphosa remains strong, the NPA may want to anticipate the wishes of the president and act accordingly, SABC News reported.

Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thando Mbambo said senior investigators had been tasked to deal with the allegations.

SA reacts to NPA’s comments

South Africans are disturbed that no charges have been laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa:

Vee Mbuyisa Dyakopu said:

“I think NPA is being used to factions in the ANC charging only those who belong to certain faction groups in the party.”

Candice Drachman wrote:

“I give up on this country clearly there are layers of cover-ups in this matter. It’s clear this man is above the law when he himself admitted that the robbery did take place.”

Mojalefa Chaka commented:

“Somebody stole something at Ramaphosa’s property and Ramaphosa took matters into his own hands. So what? The so-called 'victims' are not complaining.”

PJ Ora Lebethe posted:

“This NPA is just a waste of time and our tax money. There is nothing good coming from them always.”

Ngoako Darlington Mongeni stated:

“We all know Judiciary is captured by the masters of Ramapromisa and before any case against Ramapromisa can go to court his masters should approve it first. So it doesn’t come as a shock to see this happening.”

Lee Shyboo added:

“Can someone tell me what does NPA stands for, if they are failing to prosecute those who were inside the house when Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead.”

Farmgate: President Cyril Ramaphosa says stepping aside could imply police interference in farm theft probe

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he currently has no intention of stepping aside amid allegations that he is involved in money laundering, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the theft on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The president stated that if he were to step aside, it could make him look questionable. Ramaphosa made these comments while answering questions from the media following his response to members of Parliament during the Presidency budget vote debate on Friday, 10 June.

Source: Briefly News