EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu shared a video of former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer

Muzi Sikhakhane said his client has secrets about presidents, past and present, judges and parliamentarians

Shivambu captioned the video gangsters are going to be exposed and all of them will fall and called Fraser a great and true Freedom Fighter

CAPE TOWN - The Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu shared a video from 2020 of former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane saying that his client would reveal secrets of those in power positions.

Shivambu shared the video clip on social media along with the caption stating that the gangsters are going to be exposed and all of them will fall.

EFF Deputy Floyd Shivambu reshared a video clip of Arthur Fraser's lawyer sparking questions. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP & Deaan Vivier/Foto24

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Sikhakhane was addressing the State Capture Inquiry Chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and said his client would have liked to die with the secrets that he was holding. He said that Fraser testified before the commission to “complete the picture” about the state capture.

“His evidence is going to be important because it will complete the picture for the chair about secrets of the state, who exactly is subverting our state, and is going to complete the picture because, unlike many other witnesses, he will share secrets with the chair about things that relate presidents, past and present, judges and parliamentarians,” said Sikhakhane.

Shivambu also called Fraser a “great and true freedom fighter”.

Fraser recently laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the theft at his farm in Limpopo. According to TimesLIVE, it is unclear if more people will be implicated by the former spy boss.

SA reacts to Shivambu’s statements

Social media users did not hold back and called out the EFF for its deputy’s comments:

@GquntaP said:

“Flip flop leaders, soon you'll say Frazer must fall just like Zuma Tsek.”

@Siya_Holiday commented:

“If Frazer opened a criminal case against Rama, why didn't he open one against the presidents, parliamentarians and judge's the good advocate is talking about?”

@asigwela posted:

“By just exposing the Phala Phala gate he has all of a sudden turned to be a freedom fighter? Sometimes I think the EFF is more confused than we give them credit. It seems like their passion is anything and everything.”

@ThomasMoko wrote:

“Ominous warning! Probably what got Judge Zondo spooked and made him decide never to call Fraser to give evidence or share his side of story.”

@Bunterwp stated:

“Now you Team Fraser?? Muzi & Dali same WhatsApp group, milking RET with an inane legal argument.”

@KhensaniNkuna added:

“Ask yourself…Where were Fraser and his intelligence agency when the state was ransacked?”

Farmgate: President Cyril Ramaphosa says stepping aside could imply police interference in farm theft probe

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he currently has no intention of stepping aside amid allegations that he is involved in money laundering, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the theft on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The president stated that if he were to step aside, it could make him look questionable. Ramaphosa made these comments while answering questions from the media following his response to Members of Parliament during the Presidency budget vote debate on Friday, 10 June.

