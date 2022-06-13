President Cyril Ramaphosa says stepping aside because of the allegations against him might make him look suspicious

Ramaphosa stated during a question-and-answer session with the media that people might think he is interfering with the investigation if he steps aside

Many South Africans are not happy with Ramaphosa's reasoning and feel like he should step aside anyway

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he currently has no intention of stepping aside amid allegations that he is involved in money laundering, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the theft on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The president stated that if he were to step aside, it could make him look questionable. Ramaphosa made these comments while answering questions from the media following his response to Members of Parliament during the Presidency budget vote debate on Friday, 10 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not be stepping aside because it will make him look suspicious. Image: GCIS/Flickr

There have been multiple organisations and politicians who have called for Ramaphosa to vacate his position after Arthur Fraser, the former State Security Agency boss, issued a criminal complaint against the president, according to News24.

Fraser alleged that Ramphosa was involved in the cover-up of a burglary that took place on his game reserve in February 2020. Ramaphosa stated that stepping aside would make him seem suspicious, as if he is trying to interfere with the investigations of law enforcement agencies, reports TimesLIVE.

“If I were to say I am stepping aside on that account, it would basically mean I am confirming I interfere in the investigation process, which I don’t," said Ramaphosa.

The president stated that he has always encouraged law enforcement to confidently investigate matters without any fear, despite who that person might be. Ramaphosa has since denied any wrongdoing in relation to the farm theft.

South Africans react

South Africans are not happy about President Cyril Ramaphosa's refusal to step aside while he faces damning allegations. Some people believe that he should step down from his position if he loves his country, while others say his reasoning makes no sense.

Here are some comments:

@KlaasGcino said:

"The president is contradicting himself. Him not stepping down is the one that will spark suspicion of him interfering with the police investigation, not the other way around."

@GeneralthaboGP said:

"Whether he steps aside or not, what I know is that members of the ANC will betray him, the way they betrayed Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, members looking to be deployed in government a person who will emerge in December is the one who will be supported."

@PNMaster_ said:

"Ramaphosa thinks we are stupid."

@Nkanyi_Mbokazi said:

"This doesn't make sense."

@mandlaM09222731 said:

"My President I salute you ✊amaaaaaaaaandla✊✊"

@Khaya72432227 said:

"We don't care about that, he should step down if he loves this country."

How serious are the crimes Cyril Ramaphosa is being accused of in relation to the farm theft?

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the middle of a political storm following allegations that he was involved in various criminal activities resulting from theft at his Phala Phala game farm.

Money laundering, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and abusing state resources are some of the allegations that have been levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The claims were brought forward by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser, who lodged a criminal complaint against the sitting president. In an affidavit, Fraser stated the Ramaphosa was robbed of large sums of cash estimated to have been between $4 million and $8 million (R62 million and R124 million) on 9 February 2020.

