Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the police to conduct a clear and transparent investigation into the 'farmgate' scandal

He said that the public deserved to know what had transpired at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm

Makgoba said that there were no equivalencies to the previous administration but questions needed to be answered

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has lamented the perception that there is one set of laws for the rich and another for everyone else.

He was referring to the alleged theft of large amounts of money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba urged the police to conduct a transparent investigation. Photo credit: Cyril Ramaphosa, Marilyn Dlalisile Dlaly Moloi-Mthembu

Source: Facebook

The scandal was sparked off when former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser laid charges of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against the president.

However, Makgoba pointed out that no crime may have been committed by the president as it is not illegal to keep money at home, he did say that due to the previous administration many were sceptical of politicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He urged the police to be transparent and clear with their investigation. There were questions about the legality of keeping foreign currency which contravenes Reserve Bank regulations. Mkgoba also wanted to know if the tax had been paid to SARS relating to the sale of Ramaphosa's farm according to TimesLIVE.

SABC News reported that millions of dollars had been allegedly stolen from Ramaphosa's farm. A theft was confirmed, however, it was not allegedly reported to the police and was handled by the president's security detail.

Analysis: Ramaphosa's #FarmGate allegations have serious repercussions

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the middle of a political storm following allegations that he was involved in various criminal activities resulting from theft at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in 2020. Many questions around the allegations have arisen and Briefly News takes a closer look at some of the crimes that were allegedly committed.

Money laundering, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and abusing state resources are some of the allegations that have been levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The claims were brought forward by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser, who lodged a criminal complaint against the sitting president.

In an affidavit, Fraser stated the Ramaphosa was robbed of large sums of cash estimated to have been between $4 million and $8 million (R62 million and R124 million) on 9 February 2020 at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News