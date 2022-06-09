The African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe said President Cyril Ramaphosa is a victim of a crime

He made the comment while responding to a criminal complaint was opened against Ramaphosa

Mantashe said that the president was not charged with any crime and therefore he could not resign

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is being asked to step aside for being a victim of a crime, according to African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

A criminal complaint was opened against Ramaphosa that accuses him of allegedly covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe defends President Cyril Ramaphosa and says he did not steal taxpayers' money. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mantashe said the ANC believes the President should remain in position until investigations into the farm theft are concluded. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the ANC chairperson questioned how can money that was stolen be taxed, in reference to the SA Revenue Service investigating the matter.

He also asked how can money that is stolen be declared to the SA Reserve Bank. Mantashe said the issues will depend on the processes and that they should be given space to determine what direction is taken. He added that Ramaphosa was not charged and therefore could not resign.

SowetanLIVE reported that another ANC leader raised the question of how anyone can determine how much was stolen during the burglary. The leader said it is very difficult to prove how much money was there. The leader also noted that Ramaphosa said on record that the amount taken was far less.

SA unimpressed with Mantashe’s comments

Social media users found the matter laughable with some commenting that tax evasion is a huge crime on its own:

Scelo Mncwango said:

“How is it persecution to ask the President to take the nation into confidence about the robbery and items stolen from his property? How is it persecution really? These people who are trying to defend him are actually making it worse for him. We simply want our President to share his pain with us including details of how and where the stolen money came from. We will certainly ask questions if he declared the money or not.”

Sphesihle J Hadebe wrote:

“He didn't bank the money; it was not taxed. That way, he stole from taxpayers because he didn't pay tax like everyone else. People are jailed for not paying tax but Ramaphosa, nothing happening to him.”

Lucile Van de Wiele commented:

“Victim? With millions under bed?? It would be a bad picture scenario anywhere... but in the SA circus sadly laughable but true.”

Leon Verster posted:

“He is not being 'persecuted for being a victim of a crime. He is required to be investigated for matters coming to light as a result of being such a victim, quite a difference which must not be coloured as anything other than what it is.”

Bongani Tobo added:

“How is it persecution when we're paying tax and president is running away from paying the same tax by hiding foreign money in his bed mattress.”

Retha Lourens said:

“Not a victim of a crime, but not reporting such a serious crime and having multimillions cash in his possession.”

