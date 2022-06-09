The African National Congress (ANC) said the step aside rule does not apply to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The party's spokesperson said it is allowing law enforcement officials to process the matter and investigate the complaint

The Economic Freedom Fighters remains adamant that Ramaphosa must be held accountable for the allegations against him

JOHANNESBURG - As calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside get louder, the African National Congress said he does not meet the criteria for the policy to be implemented. Ramaphosa is accused of allegedly covering up a burglary that occurred at his farm in Limpopo in 2020 which he denies.

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president. Responding to the calls from some political parties, ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe, said he has not been charged formally with any crime.

Mabe said the ruling party has not discussed the president stepping aside because it is allowing law enforcement officials to process the matter and investigate the complaint, TimesLIVE reported. Despite the ruling party’s comments, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters believe that Ramaphosa should step aside.

The party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu those investigating the matter will be intimidated since the president is still in office. He claims that Ramaphosa violated a number of laws and he must be held accountable. He also questioned the source of the money that was stolen during the burglary, according to SABC News.

SA divided over ruling

Social media users have mixed views with some saying Ramaphosa is innocent and others calling for him to step down:

Sandile Beuzana said:

“Ace was asked to step aside not based on accusations but when he was charged. Why want to change ANC policies when it comes to CR.”

Bennito Phela posted:

“The problem of ANC has no backbone when coming to their own policies and Ramaphosa forced them to divert from ANC policies and what ANC stand for.”

Ngoako Rabothata commented:

“That's ANC policy but parliament might decide and vote for him to take a leave of absence.”

BL Mnisi wrote:

“He is a free man not charged unlike Julius Malema or Ace Magashule or Floyd Shivambu but l wish in 2024 ANC must be voted out by the Patriotic Alliance and Action SA.”

Zweli Mgwenya said:

“This was not the case when Zweli Mkhize was asked to step aside.”

Lazeelaz Komane added:

“Let Ramaphosa stay because he's a victim of crime not the other way around.”

