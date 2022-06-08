Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is probing President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics

A complaint was lodged in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Act by MP and African Transformation Movement president

Investigations into the complaint have already begun and "allegations letters" have been written to various sources including Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating a complaint related to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct over the farm theft in 2020.

The complaint that was lodged in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Act (Emea) was filed by MP and African Transformation Movement President Vuyo Zungula on Friday 3 June.

Ramaphosa is being investigated for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him for allegedly trying to cover up a burglary at his farm in Limpopo. Investigations into the complaint have already begun and "allegations letters" had been written to various sources including Ramaphosa, News24 reported.

The public protector’s office said it is often accused of ‘targeting’ certain members of the executive and getting involved in party politics. However, it is the only institution empowered to enforce the executive code of ethics.

Mkhwebane said Emea has been silent in terms of the appropriate recipient of the report in case the complaint is against the president. The public protector previously had to improvise and send it to the speaker of the National Assembly, according to TimesLIVE.

SA reacts to the investigation

South Africans were left divided over the matter with some saying Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should not be investigating the matter:

Desiree Botha said:

“Mkhwebane is the most useless Public Protector in the history of South Africa. She has disgraced that important office.”

Mr-nv Lubisi wrote:

“This must be the first case, put everything aside, remember this is our very important person, first citizen.”

Naaq Prince commented:

“She must be impeached before releasing her report.”

Sibongiseni Gidagida Ntsele posted:

“I am sure she is going to do this investigation by herself.”

Justice JZ said:

“When does the suspension start? But she very simply about her all they are reports just take to review case close.”

Sanele Ngobese added:

“However, some political analysts will find a way to criticize her for doing her job.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 10 days to try and save her job

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane. However, before doing so, Ramaphosa is giving her an opportunity to fight for her job. On Thursday, 17 March, Mkwebane confirmed the news reports that the president had sent her a letter asking her to state reasons why she should not be suspended from her position.

The statement issued by Mkwebane's team said Ramaphosa is making the consideration of suspending the public protector because of a letter he received from the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Mapisa-Nqakula wants Mkwebane's impeachment process to begin, reports TimesLIVE.

