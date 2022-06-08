The Economic Freedom Fighters plans to open a criminal case against Namibia's President Hage Geingob

Party leader Julius Malema claims that Geingob allegedly assisted President Cyril Ramaphosa in covering up the theft at his farm

Malema called for those with evidence to come forward and show the world that Ramaphosa is not the person he claims to be

BRAAMFONTEIN - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters in Namibia plan to open a criminal case against the country's president, Hage Geingob, according to party leader Julius Malema.

The party claims that Geingob allegedly assisted President Cyril Ramaphosa after the farm burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020 by apprehending the suspects.

The EFF plans to open a criminal case against Namibian President Hage Geingob. Image: Philip Reynaers/Photonews & Luca Sola/AFP

Source: Getty Images

During a media briefing, Malema said the EFF in Namibia are holding Geingob accountable and plan to open a criminal case against him. Malema alleges that the president of Namibia violated Namibian laws in terms of foreign currency and extradition, SABC News reported.

Geingob denies assisting Ramaphosa and says he may instigate legal proceedings over the matter, claiming that he doesn't know how he is supposed to have done anyone a favour.

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and accused him of concealing the crime. Millions were allegedly stolen by Namibians who conspired with the president’s domestic worker two years ago.

Malema calls for those involved to come forward with evidence proving to the world that Ramaphosa is not the person he claims to be. He claims that Ramaphosa has a double agenda and accused him of bribing, torturing and abducting suspects, TimesLIVE reported.

SA reacts EFF’s plans

Social media users believe that the EFF should stick to issues within South Africa, with some saying he has no business in Namibia:

Frederick Riekers said:

“Ai Juju, now you're taking it way too far. Leave that guy alone. Rather fight for cheaper fuel for the people.”

Jerry Mpho commented:

“Namibia is a sovereign state Malema can be accused of treason & trying to instigate regime change in Namibia, he has no business interfering in the office & the running of another sovereign state.”

Khanyisile Mazibuko wrote:

“Fighting the former head of intelligence is dangerous.”

Akimo Ndukuyaselwandle posted:

“How come EFF in Swaziland has failed to be considered as a party movement. Let's see how far it can go.”

Mompoloki Lewis stated:

“Just watch Ramaphosa will be shocked to find out the President of Namibia had a hand in all of this.”

William Wisbar Chauke added:

“Malema is useless, he is thriving on other people's findings and lack of information that one now taking the front seat if South Africa will be led by this clown will be like Zimbabwe.”

