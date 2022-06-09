Deputy President David Mabuza says calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down are premature

Mabuza's defence of the president comes after Members of Parliament asked if he would advise Ramaphosa to leave office

South Africans think Mabuza is merely speaking nonsense and Ramaphosa should account for what happened at his farm

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the midst of calls to step down in the wake of the Phala Phala farm theft allegations.

Ramaphosa has been accused of covering up a burglary that took place at his Limpopo game reserve in 2020.

Deputy President David Mabuza says people should allow the police to investigate the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, 8 June, Mabuza stated that there is no need for Ramaphosa to step down yet. Mabuza was also asked whether he would convince Ramaphosa to step down in future, and he responded by saying that the case is still under investigation, reports News24.

"All I know is that a case has been opened, and we have allowed the different institutions of our country to investigate and make a determination," said Mabuza.

The deputy president went on to say there is no need to jump the gun until the investigations are completed, reports EWN.

Mabuza asked MPs not to interfere with the investigations currently being carried out by law enforcement agencies. He added that if the police want to charge Ramaphosa, they will do so, but for now they need to wait.

It has been alleged that the suspects stole between R62 million and R1.2 billion from Ramaphosa's farm while he was out of the country, a figure yet to be confirmed. He is also accused of kidnapping and money laundering by former State Security Boss Arthur Fraser.

South Africans weigh in

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"That doesn't make him a deputy president candidate at the elective conference, he is gone no matter how he tries, the new dawn has his eyes on someone else for deputy president."

@Blacksh90139340 said:

"But no one said Ramadollar must resign, stop pushing narratives that aren't there..."

@thebandeats said:

"Nonsense D D.....There are so many things that the president must account for. He also cannot do it while he is in office."

@Rosembombo7 said:

"Never trust a politician, what comes out of the mouth is different from what's within the heart. Even CR used to defend JZ when he was like Mabuza."

@FraternityZA said:

"My instincts tell me that the money that was stolen from Phala Phala farm is CIA money. How come it was all US dollars, not even one euro and rands if indeed it was from those who bought animals? Now I believe Cyril is a CIA agent and that $4m was the property of the CIA to buy delegates."

Step-aside rule has not been implemented for Ramaphosa since there are no formal criminal charges, says ANC

Briefly News previously reported that the step-aside rule has not been implemented against President Cyril Ramaphosa because police have not laid formal charges against him, according to the African National Congress.

A criminal complaint was laid against the president by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser, who accused him of covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party has full confidence in its president. He said that the step-aside rule is implemented when members are summoned to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes.

