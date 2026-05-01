POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO– The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, called for action against employers who hired undocumented foreigners. She spoke at Worker's Day celebrations in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba wants employers appointing undocumented foreign nationals to face the music. Image: Office of the Premier of Limpopo

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According to eNCA, Ramathuba said South Africa’s laws and policies must be appreciated. She added that there are discussions about labour inspectors. She pointed out that employers get arrested for employing illegal immigrants as general workers.

Phophi Ramathuba calls for action

Ramathuba said that the law must act on those who appoint unskilled illegal immigrants. She added if the taps of businesses employing undocumented foreigners are closed, it would reduce the influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

South Africans standing against illegal immigrants

Various anti-illegal immigrant protests have taken place across South Africa. Protesters marched in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Tshwane, and Johannesburg, Gauteng. The marchers include political parties such as ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and the Inkatha Freedom Party. They were also joined by March and March, and Operation Dudula.

Marchers in Johannesburg handed over a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. They demanded that the government be proactive in tackling illegal immigration and crime linked to it.

South Africans not impressed by Ramathuba

Ramathuba’s remarks did not move netizens.

Monyai Chephe said:

“They are always calling and not acting.”

Duncan Gold said:

“The only solution to this matter is to create decent jobs for South Africans so that we don't fight over gardener and restaurant jobs.”

Suzanne Bredenkamp said:

“What about the members of the ANC government that are in breach of every law conceivable? Practice what you preach.”

Source: Briefly News