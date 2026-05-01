Premier Phophi Ramathuba Calls for Stern Action Against Illegal Immigration
POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO– The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, called for action against employers who hired undocumented foreigners. She spoke at Worker's Day celebrations in Polokwane, Limpopo.
According to eNCA, Ramathuba said South Africa’s laws and policies must be appreciated. She added that there are discussions about labour inspectors. She pointed out that employers get arrested for employing illegal immigrants as general workers.
Phophi Ramathuba calls for action
Ramathuba said that the law must act on those who appoint unskilled illegal immigrants. She added if the taps of businesses employing undocumented foreigners are closed, it would reduce the influx of undocumented foreign nationals.
South Africans standing against illegal immigrants
Various anti-illegal immigrant protests have taken place across South Africa. Protesters marched in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Tshwane, and Johannesburg, Gauteng. The marchers include political parties such as ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and the Inkatha Freedom Party. They were also joined by March and March, and Operation Dudula.
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Marchers in Johannesburg handed over a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. They demanded that the government be proactive in tackling illegal immigration and crime linked to it.
South Africans not impressed by Ramathuba
Ramathuba’s remarks did not move netizens.
Monyai Chephe said:
“They are always calling and not acting.”
Duncan Gold said:
“The only solution to this matter is to create decent jobs for South Africans so that we don't fight over gardener and restaurant jobs.”
Suzanne Bredenkamp said:
“What about the members of the ANC government that are in breach of every law conceivable? Practice what you preach.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za