A content creator discussed the high cost of living in Cape Town by sharing how much she works to live in the city

South Africans were fascinated as the lady went into detail about how she's been able to afford to continue living in Cape Town

Singongile's TikTok video left people sharing their experiences trying to keep up with rising prices

In a video on TikTok, a woman explained that she was doing the world to keep up with expenses. The media personality went into detail about everything she has to juggle while living in Cape Town.

A lady on TikTok shared how many jobs it takes her to stay in Cape Town. Image: Sboshmafu / TikTok

Source: TikTok

South Africans shared their thoughts as they could relate to the radio host's post shared on 2 May 2026. People also commented on the video, raving about how expensive it was to survive in the Mother City.

TikTok creator Sbongile Mafu posted a video telling people that in order to maintain her standard of living in Cape Town, she has to juggle multiple jobs. Sibongile said that she works a total of five jobs: She's a podcaster, a radio presenter, a content creator, an MC, and a columnist, which she says doesn't pay very well, saying it is small change. Sibongile said, "Siya sebenza guys, and it should not be this way." In the comment section, she joked that she is Naledi Pandor's daughter after People said she reminded them of a politician, and some believed her because of the resemblance. Watch her video below:

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South Africa amazed by Cape Town costs

Many people felt that the video about the cost of living was relatable. Online users also shared their own experiences trying to keep up with the bills. Read the comments below:

TikTok users discussed Cape Town's rising costs after the video. Image: Kelly / Pexels

Source: UGC

musicmalika exclaimed:

"Girl, thanks for being so upfront about this. People don’t realise how much it takes to afford certain things!"

Gustavo wrote:

"I was shocked when I saw a video of someone saying they pay $13,000 a month for rent in Cape Town."

Carlin | Remote Work & Travel gushed:

"Yes! I had 5 jobs at one point. If you want to, you will. where there's a will, there's a way 😂 I had FOUR freelance jobs and a permanent job. I saved up my money and started my business, now I hire freelancers."

Sneh Zondi said:

"The only reason I can live in Cpt is that I have two jobs, currently working on a third because it’s still tight."

Celeste Minter | Health Coach shared:

"I live in the burbs in CPT, it's not that bad... Just gotta reprioritise the budget 😊 just gotta spend more wisely and work on other revenue-making streams."

Simphiwe Mazibuko added:

"I think it’s time I do multiple jobs as well. Might be the only way to survive."

Other Briefly News stories about jobs

People were moved by how a man's parents reacted to the moment when he finally got a job.

South Africans were amazed by a lady who posted about finally finding a job after years of unemployment.

Online users congratulated a petrol attendant who was able to quit his job in a video.

Source: Briefly News