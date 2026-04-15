A petrol attendant who found viral fame after sharing his heart's desire to own an Audi RS3 has been winning ever since

The man started a series showing people that he truly believes he is on his way to owning the R1 million car, and an Audi Centre in KZN paved the path for him

The Audi centre went out of their way to bring their young man closer to his dream of owning a black Audi RS3

A petrol attendant shared his inspiring story on the internet after sharing his big dream of owning an Audi. The man impressed people after he showed how much faith he has that his dreams are coming true.

A viral Shell petrol attendant gets a job offer after manifesting an Audi RS3. Image: @abuti_boco

Source: TikTok

Audi Centre Newcastle changed the Shell petrol attendant's life, and the update proved just how much they were invested in his dream. The man told TikTok users the latest on 14 April 2026, regarding all the good that came his way over his love for the Audi RS3.

In a TikTok video @abuti_boco, announced that his Audi RS3 experience at Audi Centre Rivonia dealership turned into an amazing offer with another Audi Centre in Mzansi. The young man shared the moment he was offered a job at Audi Newcastle, showing that, slowly but surely, his dream of owning his dream car was coming true through the career change. The manager wrote: "We love that you love Audi, come work for me at Audi Newcastle KZN. Watch the video of the man accepting his new job after working as a petrol attendant:

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Shell petrol attendant's Audi job inspired

Many people applauded Audi Newcastle for giving a man a chance to land a job. Online users were impressed by how much the man changed in his life with one simple video. Read the comments below:

The petrol attendant was working at Shell garage when he posted about his love for Audi. Image: Eddie O

Source: UGC

Mankgatho Moloko cheered:

'You deserve everything great abuti. The power of manifesting ❤️"

Rofhy_Dobsie was stunned:

"🥺Bathong modimo oteng mara guys... no favours no connections just God❤️"

Thembekasa gushed:

"🙌Uyawuthulisa umsindo uJehova 🥺so happy for you bhuti....... My advice is to register at Majuba College at any campus for Engineering courses, attend on weekends, Bekuqashe as an Apprenticeship, then permanent while usebenza khona.... If I am wrong, I stand to be corrected."

T-Rex 🦖 exclaimed:

"We are rooting for you!!! Congratulations on the next leg of your journey… and thank you for taking us with you on this road trip!"

yolly_memela🎀 said:

"Lento isobala 😭🥰♥️you will get more than you have dreamed of! Congratulations Bhuti."

TelleyMan was pleased:

"Your life isn’t about to change it has already changed. Don’t stop at RS3, go after the R8. Through your efforts, others will have access. Don’t give up."

LiFasi | Jamaal & G wrote:

"One thing about social media, a powerful tool. I love how the community comes together for individuals who speak volumes."

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Source: Briefly News