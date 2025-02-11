A petrol attendant has inspired social media users with his dedication to maintaining a clean and organized home after long work shifts

Content creator @mahlare64 shared his daily routine, from tending to his plants to polishing his cement floors, showing pride in his living space

The hardworking gent received recognition from Nivea South Africa, who gifted him with a men's care package, proving that authenticity and dedication can lead to unexpected blessings

A petrol attendant showed how he cared for his home after work.

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant's commitment to home care and self-maintenance has captured hearts across social media. Content creator @mahlare64, known for sharing his domestic lifestyle content, showed how he transforms from his work uniform to creating a peaceful, clean home environment.

The creator's genuine approach to content creation paid off when Nivea South Africa took notice. The brand gifted him with a comprehensive men's care package containing deep impact lotion, shower gel, face wash, body wash, protective balm, sunscreen, deodorant, body cream, face products, roll-ons, and even included cookies. In his caption, he humbly acknowledged this blessing:

"Never underestimate the power of prayer, a small prayer can change your life completely 🙏🏿🥹🫶🏿"

Watch the TikTok video below.

Breaking stereotypes

While research shows significant gender disparities in household chores globally, with men typically spending less time on household work, this content creator challenges these norms. His dedication to maintaining his living space shows how gender roles in household maintenance are evolving, especially among younger generations.

The video follows his routine: changing out of his work clothes, caring for his potted plants, thoroughly cleaning his home, and taking pride in polishing his cement floors. His attention to detail extends to interior decorating, shown as he carefully positions a new mirror and arranges his plants near the TV stand.

A petrol attendant shared a video showing what he does after work.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates his dedication

@Sashi applauded:

"This is finally something wholesome to see. People that actually deserve free PR packages instead of influencers that get 100s of boxes a week. 🥺🥺🥺"

@Zakariyab19 praised:

"Content that actually inspires and is authentic 🤛🏽✊🏽👊🏽"

@Liz 🐾 supported:

"I use Nivea top to toe, now I have an even better reason to keep supporting this brand 🥰❤️"

@Bakes Bakes Bakes wished:

"May you see endless wins this year 🥂👊🏾"

@Ashley shared:

"This is officially the cutest, most heartwarming video I've watched 😭❤️🙏"

@MaPhii🇿🇦 prayed:

"🩷I really pray content creation takes the people who need it the most out of their situation!!! Bathong rea go lebogela."

@Rudzie Runa reflected:

"If we can take care of the little we have God will trust us with bigger things 🥺"

@Gemini 💎 Baby ♊ blessed:

"This is wholesome to watch pure 💐♥️👌may you be blessed further abuti u deserve it 💐"

