A South African petrol attendant has proven that determination knows no bounds after completing her postgraduate qualification while working night shifts. Content creator @boitywam2, who regularly shares insights into her life as a petrol attendant, touched hearts when she revealed her academic triumph through a powerful post showing her journey.

The power of perseverance

The dedicated student attended classes at the Vaal University of Technology in the mornings before heading straight to her night shift work, pushing through without rest. VUT, one of South Africa's largest residential universities of technology, hosts over 19,000 students across its 40 programs.

Working full-time while studying requires exceptional time management and organization. The achievement is particularly noteworthy given the challenges of maintaining focus during night shifts while attending morning classes.

Students who work and study at the same time often face unique challenges, from managing deadlines to maintaining their health and relationships. Communication with employers and lecturers becomes important, as does creating a structured schedule that allows for both work commitments and academic responsibilities.

One woman shared a photo showing how she achieved a post-graduate degree while working as a petrol attendant.

Mzansi celebrates her success

@Iyo gushed:

"Congratulations Nana... Keep it up🥰"

@LindyLuma shared:

"Just motivated and inspired me. This will be me next year. I will do shifts and my postgraduate. Congratulations❤️❤️❤️"

@Aquarius_TJ wrote:

"Congrats babeee👏🙏"

@Brilliant_♡♤ added:

"Congratulations ndlondlo Yama academics ❤️"

@💯Ivy_Rama👑 said:

"Congratulations bbes❤️🥂🎉"

@cthaby noted:

"Bathi alifi iphupho umnikazi esaphila cotratulations."

