Mzansi Woman Shares Tips on Bagging a Job as a Petrol Attendant, SA Reacts

A young working woman gave insight into how one could bag a job as a petrol attendant in a video

In the TikTok clip, she shared how she went about applying for the post and it gained massive traction

Comments poured in from online users who shared their thoughts, and some inquired about more information

One hun in South Africa shared valuable insights on how to secure a job as a petrol attendant, offering advice that caught the attention of many online users.

A lady unveiled tips on bagging a petrol attendant job in South Africa. Image: @oaitsesalani8

Source: TikTok

Woman shares tips on how to bag a job as a petrol attendant

In a recent social media post, the woman, who has worked as a petrol attendant for quite some time, broke down the key steps to successfully landing a job in the industry.

While taking to her TikTok under the handle @oaitsesalani8 the young lady explained that while the role may seem simple, it requires dedication, customer service skills, and a basic understanding of safety procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to her, the first step is to ensure that applicants have successful results she shared one should have a copy of the matric certificate, CV, and cover letter followed by an email that is well constructed. @oaitsesalani8 went on to emphasise that after applying, one should be "patient" and the post does not require experience.

The TikTok video quickly became a hit, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the footage below:

SA reacts to the woman's plug

The lady's advice has been met with positive feedback, with many online users thanking her for the practical tips and sharing their own experiences in the field while some inquired about more information.

Phasha Angelina asked:

"Did they call you for an interview or did you just start working?"

Pälëßä added:

"Did it take a while for you to be admitted?"

Bravo wrote:

"Is not enough."

Sdøjăh mãbulėtë commented:

"Ha ba itseng kante akr ba rutilwe how to write application letter ko skolong."

A young woman shared tips on bagging a job as a petrol attendant in South Africa. Image: @oaitsesalani8

Source: TikTok

Heartwarming stories of petrol attendants in SA

Briefly News previously reported that a woman's heart skipped a beat during what would normally be a routine trip to the petrol station at Greenacres Mall.

previously reported that a woman's heart skipped a beat during what would normally be a routine trip to the petrol station at Greenacres Mall. A lighthearted moment at a local petrol station where an attendant humorously advised a male customer on who to and not to date warmed many hearts and created jokes online.

A babe fell for a handsome petrol attendant at an Astron fuel station while in the car with a friend and her friend's boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News