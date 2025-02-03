"Cheap" Engagement Ring: SA Woman Proudly Flexes Her Ring After Being Trolled

One young lady's engagement became the subject of discussion on social media after she showed it off

A woman in South Africa has taken to social media to proudly show off her engagement ring, which has been dab as "cheap," after receiving harsh criticism from online trolls.

Woman flexes "cheap" engagement ring after being trolled

The young lady, who recently got engaged, shared a post on her TikTok account under the handle @la.dazza0, showcasing the ring that many on the internet had mocked for being modest in appearance.

Despite the negative comments from a few netizens others confidently defended @la.dazza0's ring, emphasising that the value of a ring is not determined by its price but by the love and meaning behind it. Online users praised her for staying true to herself and not being swayed by societal expectations.

The video quickly went viral online, sparking a wave of mixed reactions, and gathering loads of views, likes and comments on the platform within a few days of its publication.

Take a look at the video of the woman's ring below:

Mzansi chimes in

The video has sparked a larger conversation about materialism and the pressures surrounding wedding and engagement norms, with many people now rallying behind the woman’s confident stance while some trolled her ring saying:

Clover said:

"Who said it has to be expensive?"

Msox wrote:

"Before vomiting cheap show people year expensive one."

Yollandah Ndlovu Lannar shared:

"I guess the price doesn't matter whether the ring is a lollipop ring as long he put it on."

Andrèa | FIRST TIME MOM was not having it:

"Disgusting comment! Congrats, babe it's not about the price of a ring, it's about the union. A ring is just a symbol, now voetsek hater."

