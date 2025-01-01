Pearl Modiadie recently gave fans another close look at her stunning engagement ring

The media personality is said to be engaged to her partner, whom she often flaunts online

Reactions to the engagement were mixed, a cocktail of congratulatory messages and spicy remarks

Pearl Modiadie seemingly confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend. Images: pearlmodiadie

Our girl, Pearl Modiadie, seems to be officially off the market after her handsome partner finally put a ring on it!

Pearl Modiadie flaunts engagement ring

2024 was indeed the year for lovers, and Pearl Modiadie was one of the lucky ones.

The media personality and her partner, Jordan Cohen, are seemingly engaged after Pearl was seen in several Instagram posts flaunting a marvellous rock on her finger.

The pair has been together for some time since Pearl ended her relationship with her baby daddy, and truly love found her again.

Musa Khawula shared a video Jordan took of Pearl on a coffee date while vacationing in Colorado, where she looked as dreamy as ever, holding a mug while carefully positioning her hand to display the massive rock:

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Modiadie's engagement

Fans were thrilled and congratulated Pearl on the fantastic news:

beegsbvda showed love to Pearl:

"Congratulations, Pearl! I can’t think of any other celebrity that’s more deserving. Never been problematic since day 1."

officialMoss said:

"Wow! Congratulations are in order. What a lovely and beautiful girl Pearl is."

Wahaenne was happy for Pearl:

"She's so beautiful! What a lucky man. Am'phathe kahle. She's such a sweetheart."

Meanwhile, others were spicy and critiqued Pearl's love life and past engagements:

Presidento78477 said:

"White men and Nigerians are busy marrying our women."

YSL_TT was curious:

"What happened to the black guy that tried marrying her? Also, I've got to respect her grind to get multiple men to ask her to marry them."

LimpopoLadyy wrote:

"Pearl has called off weddings twice in her life already. I wonder if she's really sure this time."

