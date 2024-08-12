The South African media personality Pearl Modiadie recently bagged a lead role in the new Showmax series

Showmax recently introduced a new legal drama series, Law, Love and Betrayal, which is set to premiere on 5 September 2024

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, actress Pearl Modiadie talked about her new role and the dynamics of her character on the show

Pearl Modiadie has aged a new role on a Showmax series. Image: @pearlmodiadie

The South African media personality Pearl Modiadie is back with a bang, and fans can look forward to seeing her again on screen.

Pearl Modiadie bags lead role on new Showmax series

The talented radio presenter and actress Pearl Modiadie have made headlines on social media once again after she flaunted her baecation with her bae in New York, America.

Recently, Showmax announced on their Instagram page that Pearl Modiadie has bagged a lead role on a new upcoming legal drama series Law, Love and Betrayal, which also stars Nimrod Nkosi and Dineo Rasedile.

The new show is set to premiere on Thursday, 5 September 2024. Law, Love, and Betrayal follows a tough township lawyer who forces her way into a slick, family-owned firm in Sandton. There, she finds that everyone has secrets, just like her. The SAFTA-winning presenter and actress Pearl Modiadie plays Ayanda Gumede-Williams, Gatsha’s ambitious, cutthroat daughter, one of the most brilliant lawyers at the firm.

Pearl Modiadie talks about her new role

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Pearl Modiadie unpacked some exciting news about her new character, Ayanda Gumede-Williams, and how she was drawn to this complex character.

She said:

"I was immediately drawn to Ayanda because of her multifaceted personality and the emotional depth she brings to the story. She’s ambitious, intelligent, and driven, but she’s also navigating some deep personal conflicts—especially with her father.

"To prepare, I focused on understanding the emotional stakes of her relationships, particularly the love-hate dynamic with her father and the complexities of being both a daughter and a professional trying to assert her own identity. I spent time understanding her backstory, really digging into what motivates her and the journey to becoming who she is.

Modiadie further shared some insights into the dynamics between Ayanda and the other characters on the show:

"Ayanda’s relationships are full of tension and complexity. Her love-hate relationship with her father creates a constant power struggle as she fights to prove herself worthy of taking over the family firm. Her ‘love life’ adds another layer of drama—she’s balancing passion with the potential risks to her career.

"There’s a tension between her and a new lawyer as they both try to assert themselves in the firm—Ayanda, with her desire to take over the company, and Gugu, with her determination to make a mark in her own way. Her friendship with her best friend offers her some grounding, but even that comes with its own challenges as personal and professional lives intertwine."

