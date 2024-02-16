Peals Modiadie gave fans a treat when she showed off her glow in her latest photos

The media personality gave Mzansi a subtle reminder of who she was, and she received countless compliments

Mzansi can't get enough of Pearl's beauty, saying she hasn't lost it one bit

Pearl Modiadie showed off her gorgeous face with new selfies. Images: pearlmodiadie

Pearl Modiadie left fans in awe of her beauty when she posted new photos. The media personality often shares random pictures of herself and her man, and her latest selfies were a reminder that she is still that girl!

Pearl Modiadie shares gorgeous photos

One of Mzansi's it girls, Pearl Modiadie, updated her media with some new selfies - we are not worthy!

The beloved mother of one has an undeniable glow and couldn't help but show off her gorgeous face and stunning smile.

In an Instagram post, Pearl posed in a tube denim dress with her face beat to the Gods and her hair laid to perfection:

Mzansi gushes over Pearl Modiadie

Fans can't get enough of Pearl's gorgeous face and complimented her stunning selfies. Previously, the radio personality dropped jaws when she stepped out in a lovely red dress on a date with her man:

Tash__001 asked:

"So when you date a white man, you age backwards?"

R_Kamolane gushed over Pearl:

"This woman is gorgeous. Yoh!"

norma.mngoma said:

"The gorgeous Pearl."

Lala_CelesteM wrote:

"The most beautiful."

I_AM_Mashoto was stunned:

"For a moment there, I thought I was looking at Brandy the American singer. You look beautiful!"

Hlonikhosa12 said:

"Looking beautiful. Looks like you're in good hands."

