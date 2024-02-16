A woman took to her TikTok account with excitement to share her moving into a new apartment

In the clip, the lady is seen dancing around while she is cleaning the living space, making it spot-on

The online community reacted to her video, with many congratulating her on her achievement

A woman was excited to move into a new apartment. Images: @amogelanglhowe

Source: TikTok

One excited woman moved into an apartment and couldn't help but go online and brag.

In a TikTok video she uploaded, @amogelangtlhowe can be seen dangling the key inside the new living space. She captured a moment when she cleaned it. The apartment had built-in cupboards in the kitchen.

She showed the bathroom, which was nicely tiled, with a bath, a toilet, a sink and a shower. She bought a few flowers to make it look lively.

"Pinch me, pinch me❤️ Small girl, Big God! It's crazy when you are living your answered prayer life."

Woman shows off new apartment

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 20k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages and loving her new living space.

@Ottiey observed:

"Thought I was the only one who added fabric softener when mopping the floor "

@Lu_Thando Diseng shared:

"Congratulations, dear.. What an inspiration im 32 this year.. Unemployed. I wish I could also say 'little ngwanyana Big God'"

@Naeeeeeeeemy felt envious:

"Congratulations❤️I honestly can't wait to get my own home"

@EARTH ANGEL. claimed:

"I claim this energy. Congratulations to you human."

@Mrs B beamed with pride:

"Congratulations stranger "

Woman wows Mzansi with new apartment

