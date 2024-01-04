Looks like Pearl Modiadie is having a fantastic time exploring New York with her man

The media personality showed off her NYC takeover while basking in her sweet romance with her boyfriend

Of course, netizens had a lot to say about Pearl's relationship, and her post sparked a heated debate

Pearl Modiadie received mixed reactions after flaunting her New York baecation. Images: pearlmodiadie

Our girl Pearl Modiadie is in her gone-girl era, and we love it for her! The radio/ TV host shared a video exploring New York with her not-so-mystery man, and they appeared to be as happy as ever. But their post didn't go without some mixed reactions from netizens.

Pearl Modiadie flaunts New York trip with boyfriend

One thing about Pearl Modiadie, our girl always takes advantage of opportunity to share some content or show off her boyfriend.

The media personality is living it up in New York and decided to flaunt her trip. In a sweet Instagram story post recorded by Twitter (X) user, MDN News, Pearl and her man walked hand-in-hand as he narrated their NYC adventure.

The unnamed gentleman casually gushed over his lady while showing her off and carrying her handbag:

"The marvellous, extraordinary Pearl Modiadie - dirt-buggy champion of the Dominican Republic. And I'm just a bag boy."

Previously, Pearl had netizens gasping for air when she showed off her man in some gorgeous photos while on vacation in Cape Town.

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Modiadie's video

Netizens didn't hold back from their negative comments about Pearl's interracial romance:

nkosi_87 said:

"I'm so disappointed by Pearl."

simplitate1 advised:

"I don’t recommend interracial dating/ marriage for anybody."

prow_II wrote:

"This is beautiful ey, mara she only dates white guys?"

On the other hand, some netizens defended Pearl's dating preferences while gushing at her picture-perfect romance:

eejay_rup fawned over the couple:

"They are so cute!"

thandolomanzini was happy for Pearl:

"She looks so happy."

hohobrownniess was convinced:

"White men might be the truth!"

