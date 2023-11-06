Pearl Modiadie shared a new Instagram post where she showed off her man as they relaxed in Cape Town

The media personality and her man are on vacation in the mother city, where they posed for selfies

Mzansi gushed over Pearl and many noted how happy she is with her new man as she's glowing

Pearl Modiadie enjoyed some Sunday fun with her boyfriend in Cape Town. Image: @pearlmodiadie

It was an easy Sunday for Pearl Modiadie, who looked ravishing in new Instagram posts where she posed beside her boyfriend.

Pearl and bae take over Cape Town

Modiadie took to Instagram, where she showed off her man as they relaxed in Cape Town. She shared one selfie of them together but the next three pictures are what got many people gushing.

The media personality proudly flaunted her stunning physique, donning a white two-piece swimsuit with a stylish blue shirt layered on top.

She captioned the post: "Sundays are for lovers."

Mzansi gushes over Pearl

Mzansi gushed over Pearl Modiadie and many noted how happy she was with her new man as she was glowing.

dimpleszan shared:

"You’re such a gorgeous woman."

its_tegadominic added:

"Love lives here. Love the swimwear."

@WendyHope_ said:

"Love looks good on her."

@SibaAtSea shared:

"They look stunning together."

@Kearabile_ added:

"She has a type."

@natalia7022 added:

"She’s one of the most naturally beautiful celebrities."

Mzansi warms up to Pearl's new boo

When Musa Khawula uncovered Pearl's new romance, Mzansi had a few things to say about him.

Peeps weren't impressed by the 947 host's boyfriend because he's white, and they trolled her. Some of Pearl Modiadie's loyal fans defended her, saying that nothing is wrong with dating outside your race.

Now, it seems as though people have warmed up to him as they only shared positive comments under her Instagram post.

Pearl and her baby daddy celebrate Lewatle's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Modiadie recently celebrated her son Lewatle's third birthday.

Her son's father, Nathaniel Oppenheimer, also made the occasion and posed for photos with his lovely family. Fans joined in the festivities and wished the couple's little boy well on his birthday.

