Pearl Modiadie recently celebrated her son Lewatle's third birthday

Her son's father, Nathaniel Oppenheimer also made the occasion and posed for photos with his lovely family

Fans joined in the festivities and wished the couple's little boy well on his birthday

Pearl Modiadie penned a sweet message to her son Lewatle as she celebrated his third birthday along with baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer. Images: pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Pearl Modiadie and her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer's son just turned three. Lewatle was presented with a wholesome birthday celebration complete with a Blippi Wonders-inspired birthday cake. Pearl and Nathaniel posed for pictures with their little boy and were all smiles on the wonderful occasion.

Pearl Modiadie celebrates son's birthday

In a sweet Instagram post, Pearl Modiadie honoured her son Lewatle in a heartfelt message accompanied by photos from his celebration.

The media personality's baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer also made it to the party and shared photos with his family as their son cheered in excitement.

Taking from the photos, there appeared to be no awkwardness between the parents, considering that Pearl has now moved on.

"I’ve loved you from the moment I knew you’d be mine. You carry an abundance of love and light within you."

Mzansi cheers Pearl's son on his birthday

Fans and followers sent messages wishing Lewatle a happy birthday and couldn't believe just how quickly time had flown by:

omotsegang_m said:

"Ahhh Wawa, 3 already? Belated happy birthday, such a sweetie. Uncle G loves you."

thulsmngoma commented:

"'Our' son, they grow in front of our eyes we even feel like we know them personally. Excellent job mommy!"

sindisiwelukhele responded:

"3 already....no man Pearl...."

soilsista posted:

"Aaah! Lewatle la mama, khulisile mama."

thandyd added:

"Blippi, my son loves his videos. Happy birthday big boy!"

lillyrapelang said:

"I hope he has a magical birthday."

indoniyamanzi18 responded:

"Happy birthday Lewatle."

mr_dulack commented:

"Bon anniversaire Olivier!"

_dubbz__ posted:

"A whole 3 year old, so adorable."

hopet_thabethe

"Happy birthday big boy!"

lucyshabangu

"Happy birthday my baby, we love you!"

