Pearl Modiadie is trending on Twitter after Musa Khawula dropped a picture showing her new man's face

Mzansi people weren't impressed by the 947 host's boyfriend because he's white, and they trolled her

Some of Pearl Modiadie's loyal fans defended her, saying that nothing is wrong with dating outside your race

Mzansi is trolling Pearl Modiadie after revealing her man's face. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Pearl Modiadie has been serving baecation content in the last couple of days. However, she has been hiding her new man's face.

Modiadie's decision piqued everyone's interest as peeps wanted to see the Zaziwa star's new bae's face. It seems like Pearl heard netizens' cries and showed off her man's handsome face.

Musa Khawula drops a pic of Pearl Modiadie and her man

With Musa Khawula being back on Twitter, only the hottest tea is served, and he delivered when he dropped a picture showing Pearl's boyfriend's face.

The snap did the rounds on the blue bird app as it reached over 300 000 curious peeps and garnered many likes, retweets and quote tweets.

Mzansi split after Pearl Modiadie finally revealed her man's face

Ever since Pearl started dropping hints that she's dating another white man, some people voiced out their displeasure. Some Mzansi men felt entitled and accused Pearl's new bae of stealing "their" African women.

When Musa dropped the snap showing the face of Modiadie's man, peeps continued to troll her. But the Metro FM star's fans stood their ground and protected their fave from the "hateful" comments.

@_LeratoMabuza said:

"They met on a dating app."

@NubianSen shared:

"At least her son will have a step father that looks like his biological father. The boy will not be confused."

@William83916412 posted:

"This relationship is all about money, a luxurious lifestyle, and touring the world. They will break up soon."

@EishElon replied:

"The sad thing about Pearl is that a white man made her a baby mama. White men are known for their dedication to marriage and hesitation to divorce. What happened?"

@ed_waletrphaa also said:

"Low self-esteem will sometimes drive people to Europe."

@alimohlouoa wrote:

"She likes them white."

@Springbok_papia added:

"She's securing the bag."

What happened to Pearl Modiadie's baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer?

According to ZAlebs, Pearl and the father of her baby Nathaniel Oppenheimer called it quits immediately after she gave birth in 2020.

The news publication said Pearl announced their break up on Instagram stories, saying she was content to have parted ways. She hinted that the relationship was toxic, writing:

"Alone is so much better than being unhappy."

