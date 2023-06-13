Pearl Modiadie is still the talk of the town after sharing saucy images alongside her new man on her pages

The media personality's fans first thought she was back with her baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer, but it seems it's a new man

Twitter has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans who are dragging the star and the new love of her life

Pearl Modiadie is in love, and she can't hide it. The star first had rumourmongers talking when she shared a glimpse of her new man.

Pearl Modiadie trended on social media after showing off her new man. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Did Pearl Modiadie get back with her baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer?

At first glance, social media users thought Pearl had rekindled her romance with her wealthy baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality had previously revealed that she parted ways with Oppenheimer in an Instagram post. The star said she wanted to raise her son in a family setup but had to part ways because she was not happy. She wrote:

"Alone is so much better than being unhappy. I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that, I’m eternally grateful."

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the mother of one hinted that she had finally moved on from Nathaniel Oppenheimer with an unknown white man.

The post sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Pearl Modiadie trolled after sharing pictures of her new white man

Social media users were not kind to the popular television presenter. Many shared hilarious comments about the man's age.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"This is a hand of a 60-year-old."

@AboutThatLife28 wrote:

"That white hand is yellow which is the symptom of Jondis."

