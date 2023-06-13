Gomora star Moshe Ndiki has penned an appreciation post to his new boyfriend, Mzie, for his birthday

The The Queen actor also shared a video showing their memorable relationship moments and thanked Mzie for loving him

Online users' hearts melted when they came across Moshe's heartwarming birthday greeting to Mzie

Moshe Ndiki is deeply in love with his new boyfriend, Mzie, and wants the whole world to know.

Moshe Ndiki has shown gratitude to his new boyfriend, Mzie, on his birthday. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Recently, the hopeless romantic took to Instagram to mark Mzie's birthday in a cute post. Moshe shared a video showing the fond memories they have made so far in their new relationship.

The clip showed almost everything from their daily lives, from spending cosy nights together to being each other's emotional and physical support system.

The caption left Mzansi with all kinds of feelings. Moshe appreciated Mzie's presence in his life and thanked him for showing him the meaning of true love.

"On this special day, I just want to express my gratitude for making me believe that the love I wanted to give and receive does exist, thank you, baby. ♥️"

Check out the lengthy post below:

Peeps love Moshe Ndiki and Mzie's adorable relationship

Mzansi wished Mzie a happy birthday and thanked him for loving Moshe the right way after getting heartbroken in his last relationship with Phelo Bala.

@mrs____lnoz said:

"Oh, how sweet is this piece of writing! Happiest birthday, sweethearts. Enjoy the good life, love, and happiness. I love you both so much."

@somilanathi shared:

"One thing about you is that you love boldly and loudly. Uphila isi-now ❤️"

@starr__light00 posted:

"This is proof that love does exist. This is so beautiful. I love this for you. Ingathi sonke singaba nayo "

@lebo_licious replied:

"Happy Birthday, babe @mzie_n_. God bless that amazing heart of yours. Hayke! I'm certain you're in good hands today ❤️"

@sibu1414 commented:

"Make all the noise. We are ready to listen and watch. Love is so beautiful ❤️"

@dhlamini_bonang_teboho wrote:

"Happy birthday to the love of your life, chomi. May God bless him abundantly and protect the love you share. You both deserve nothing but the best. I love you lots. You're such an inspiration to most of us."

@lulu_ntshangase added:

"It's the way he looks at you for me Happy kusbari wethu."

What happened between Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala?

Unfortunately, Moshe and Phelo divorced in 2022, reported ZAlebs. The cause of the split was their alleged abusive relationship.

Phelo accused Moshe of assaulting him, and Moshe retaliated with his own legal papers claiming that The Bala Family star was also not a saint in the failed marriage.

Recently, both stars have been trying to move on, with Phelo getting his matching tattoo with the Gomora actor covered while Moshe announced his new boyfriend.

Moshe Ndiki pens a sweet message to his unborn Kids and spends time with his surrogate

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took to his timeline to share that he spent some quality time with his unborn twins. The openly gay media personality was ecstatic about becoming a dad.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Moshe posted a sweet clip of him singing to his surrogate mother. The excited father could also be seen kissing her baby bump in the clip.

