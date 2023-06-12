South African rapper Rogue has revealed that she recently got engaged to her man Macmillan Mabaleka

The star shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her man went down on one knee and proposed

The video also showed that the couple decided to get baptised together before taking the next step in their relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Congratulations are in order for top Mzansi star Rapper Rogue who took a major big step in her relationship. The rapper revealed via an Instagram post that she is officially off the market.

Rapper Rogue has shared her sweet engagement video on Instagram. Image: @rouge_rapper

Source: Instagram

Rapper Rogue reveals she is now engaged to Macmillan Mabaleka

2023 has seen several celebrities getting engaged. Top radio personality Khutso Theledi recently had the streets buzzing when she announced her engagement.

Following closely behind Khutso is Rapper Rogue who also said yes to her man Macmillan Mabaleka. TimesLIVE reports that the stunner shared a sweet video of the moment the pair got baptised together before getting engaged.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

If the video on Rogue's timeline is to be believed, the engagement was an emotional and well-planned event. Rogue did not say much in the caption, she simply wrote the engagement date.

Rapper Rogue's followers react to star's emotional engagement video

Rapper Rogue's followers are fans of love. They headed to her post's comments section to congratulate their fave.

@candicemodiselle said:

"Am I crying? AM I CRYING? To God be the glory, worthy of all honour and praise!! I’m so happy for you guys!!♥️ Congratulations!!"

@ammarabrown commented:

"Omg, I’m literally crying Amen and Amen!! Calling you now!"

@thegingermac added:

"The earthquake last night was me just getting on one knee guys… Sorry for scaring y’all."

@bone_da_king noted:

"Ohhhhh my word!!!! Am getting a suit!!! Al wait for de dateCongratulations family ✊"

@kidxsa wrote:

"Ishuuuuuu!! Congratulations to you both. This is beautiful. ✨️✨️✨️♥️"

Candice Modiselle and Gomora's Ntobeko Sishi get baptised, Rorisang Thandekiso and Bontle Modiselle celebrate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Candice Modiselle and Ntobeko Sishi have taken new steps in their spiritual lives.

According to The Citizen, the stars got baptised at their respective churches and celebrated the sacred moments on their social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News