A woman got surprised by her partner with a MINI Cooper, and her reaction was shared on TikTok

The surprise was pulled off the dealership, and the lady's nonchalant expressions got people talking

Some said she didn't look like she was genuinely happy about her expensive gift from her loving bae

A woman got surprised with a Mini Cooper in a viral video. Image: @thabiso_vwmelrose

Source: TikTok

A lucky lady's partner went all out to put a smile on her face. The gent copped a MINI Cooper for her and arranged the big reveal at the dealership.

Woman given keys to her new posh whip

Videos of the romantic set-up were posted by one of the salesmen from the Hatfield VW Melrose in Johannesburg.

The place was covered in rose petals, and the lady was at a loss for words when she saw her posh ride.

Footage of romantic surprise goes TikTok viral

The videos got over 720 000 views, and hundreds of people gushed about the generous boyfriend in the comments.

Some considered the woman's quiet demeanour ungrateful, but many netizens defended her and said she became shy because of the camera and strangers around her.

Watch the videos below:

South Africans believe woman was disappointed by the MINI Cooper

@fallondonna said:

"Her facial expression is saying something else she's kinda disappointed."

@madodomzimadikize mentioned:

"I think she is disappointed because it’s second-hand but still a great gift from my vantage point."

@pearlduma1 wrote:

"Gosh, some comments. She just looks shy and nervous because of all of the attention she's getting I'm also like this."

@humbulani_mm stated:

"Dzamn. My dream car! Congratulations are in order. May God protect their union.❤️❤️❤️"

@username245678910 said:

"Mogirl okare o disappointed. "

@jas.celina added:

"I wasn’t expecting a mini cooper, nevermind, I’m not getting nasty."

@chonconokuthula68 mentioned:

"Just a perfect size for you CONGRATULATIONS."

