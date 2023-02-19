A lady went out of her way to surprise her man and when he walked in he showed zero emotion

Twitter user @Wandile_Ntulie shared the video that was taken, showing the man simply asking where he would be sleeping

Mzansi people claimed this is how it goes with Zulu men and that the woman should have known better

Mzansi people had no choice but to laugh when they saw a Zulu man show absolutely no emotion to a sweet romantic Valentine’s surprise. These men apparently supress their emotions.

Source: Twitter

Cultural norms force people to do things that are not necessarily well received by the rest of society. Like blowing off a woman who went out of her way to surprise you.

Twitter user @Wandile_Ntulie shared footage of a lady who rented a room, lit candles and sprinkled rose pestles to surprise her man on the day of love.

Recording the big moment, we are sure the lady was expecting a lot more than “where am I sleeping”. Kante, it is too much!

Take a see:

Mzansi citizens claim this is expected from Zulu men

While they felt for the lady, people feel sis should have known better dating a Zulu man. Apparently Zulu men show no emotion, and while he seemed ungrateful, peeps claim he was feeling it inside.

Read some of the comments:

@BakakaFrederic said:

“Typical South African man, too much ekasi in the brain. He shows no emotions, no sign of appreciation of the gesture! You can see that he isn't used to beautiful thing. He's more of a chisa nyama and phataphata thereafter style. A real romantic man will go like; Oh wow baby! It's beautiful.”

@NdekaSkosana said:

“ and one thing I’m sure about is that he appreciated this gesture from his girl trust me ”

@iThando said:

“Yazi I agree with him ”

@mangkgateng said:

“Lol are we sure that Zulu men are supposed to date Mara lol ”

@refilwe_rocky said:

“@hyphentic tell me you are Zulu without telling me you Zulu.”

