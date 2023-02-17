One young man recorded a TikTok in which he acted out how Mzansi people are in the gym

TikTok user @krank____ busted some impressive moves to a vibey afrobeats track while working out

Mzansi people loved his energy but wished he had used a song from South Africa

If one thing about Mzansi citizens is true, they do everything better when music is involved. One guy filmed a hilarious clip of himself busting moves in the gym, and people loved it.

One guy had Mzansi laughing at his grooving in the gym. Image: (TikTok / @krank_)

Source: TikTok

Music has, and always will be, a thing that unites people in South Africa. At the drop of any beat, best believe a Mzansi citizen will flick a body part.

Man gets Mzansi groove on in gym

TikTok user @krank____ shared a video of himself in the gym, busting saucy dance moves to vibey music. This guy had no skaam, which made the video even better. The clip got 78k views.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi love his vibe, but not his track choice

While the video was hella cool, and people loved the man's energy, they were slightly disappointed in the song choice. They hoped he would have chosen a track from Mzansi, but they enjoyed the humour.

See some of the comments:

@Ayanda Buthelezi said:

“The punching bag.”

@Percyliscious . Following said:

“Nice but you should have chosen a South African song.”

@Kea_moatshe said:

“For being accurate, you gained a follower ”

@theworkflare said:

“Please do this again with some amapiano. It will be fire.”

@Noma Swazi said:

“Will you be my gym partner?”

