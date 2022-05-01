An LGBTQ group has lost its battle for recognition following a court ruling which accused the group of spreading information about same-sex relationships which are banned in the country

The country is been ruled by an absolute monarch, King Mswati III, who has been in power since 1986 has the power to hire and fire judges

Eswatini Gender Minorities

MBABANE - Homosexuality is still banned in eSwatini and an LGBTQ group, Eswatini Gender Minorities, has gone to the courts to demand official recognition.

However, their hopes of success were dashed when the court refuses to recognise the organisation.

Photo credit: Eswatini Sexual & Gender Minorities

The court condemned the organisation's efforts to spread awareness about same-sex relationships.

“What is in the sanctity of the home should not be shouted out on the mountain top,” said judge Mumcy Dlamini.

Gay couples are forbidden from adopting children in the small African state. The country is ruled by an absolute monarch, King Mswati III, who has been in power since 1986.

He has the power to appoint and dismiss judges and dissolve parliament. Eswatini Gender Minorities aims to promote and protect the rights of same-sex couples.

