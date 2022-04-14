South African singer Steve Hofmeyr has come under fire from the country's human rights commission for his homophobic remarks

Singer Steve Hofmeyr has landed in hot water for his homophobic remarks. The Afrikaans singer was called out by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for comments he made on social media.

In a now-deleted tweet, Hofmeyr took a swipe at Disney for creating content that accommodates members of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to The South African, the singer's comments which are in contravention of the equality act, were posted earlier this month. He said:

“While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs. Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQI+”.

The Citizen reports that the SAHRC deemed Hofmeyr's rants a violation of the rights of the LGBTQ+ members. He seemed to suggest that the LGBTQ+ are involved in sexual activities with animals.

“The Commission has further determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with “mice, ducks and dogs” may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to Equality and Dignity as determined in section 9 and 10 of the Constitution.”

The publication further reports that the commission has sent a letter demanding a public apology from the Afrikaans singer.

