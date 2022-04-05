Lasizwe has been called out by South African social media users for the racial and sexist undertones in his latest skit

In the video which was a congratulatory message to DJ, Lasizwe showed how women from different races would react

The video did not sit down well with Mzansi social media users, who slammed the YouTuber-cum-actor for degrading black women

Popular South African YouTuber Lasizwe came under fire for his latest skit. The now-deleted video was meant to be a hilarious way of congratulating DJ Black Coffee on winning his first Grammy Award.

Lasizwe has been slammed for portraying black women as illiterate in his latest skit.

Source: Instagram

In true Lasizwe style, the star portrayed how women from different ethnicities would react to DJ Black Coffee's historical win.

The white woman seemed to understand the importance of the gong and was very calm while supposedly congratulating Black Coffee. The coloured woman was portrayed to speak in a rather angry manner while the black woman was illiterate and did not even understand what the Grammys were all about.

Lasizwe was dragged by Twitter users who felt that the star is always degrading black women in his skits.

@SpitchNzawumbi wrote:

"Maybe this is your opportunity to teach LaSizwe and other content creators who emulate black mothers in satire, about why referencing black mothers, as illiterate, harmful. The same way we were later taught about Leon Schuster’s movies after years of finding them funny. Teach!"

@PhoenixMcforley noted:

"Lasizwe, like other black men in "comedy" built his career off the humiliation of black women and twirling for the A4 page folks. I'm glad that he's finally getting dragged for this shit. His entire content is rooted in anti-blackness."

@notaytae added:

"I called Lasizwe out on his content and how he has none without mocking black women over a year ago and he blocked me. here we are still."

Leon Schuster’s Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones Cast Leaves SA Unimpressed: “These films have racist undertones”

Briefly News previously reported that South African comedy lovers can look forward to laughing their lungs out as veteran comedian Leon Schuster of the Mr Bones fame make a come back with another offering.

Dubbed Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, the star-studded South African comedy will hit the cinemas this Easter. The movie is a follow-up to Schuster's 2008 movie Mr Bones 2.

According to TimesLIVE, the new Mr Bones movie will star Schuster, who plays the lead role Mr Bones; Alfred "Shorty" Ntombela will play Mathambo, Bones' son. Our Perfect Wedding presenter Tumi Morake will also star in the much-anticipated comedy as Mamba.

