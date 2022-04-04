The much-awaited online reality TV series featuring Mzansi's favourite brothers Lasizwe and Lungile is finally here

Lasizwe announced a while back that he will be joined by his elder brother as they give fans a glimpse of their love-hate sibling relationship

The reality television star dropped a pilot clip on his YouTube channel and fans were here for all the drama

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African popular content creator Lasizwe finally dropped a pilot clip of his much-anticipated reality TV show Lasizwe and Lungile.

YouTuber Lasizwe and his brother Lungile Mchunu have finally released their new reality series. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The show will take viewers through the popular brother's hilarious yet adorable love-hate relationship. From the short clip uploaded online, Lasizwe is on a mission to annoy his elder brother.

ZAlebs reports that fans had been anticipating the release of the show following the abrupt ending of the star's YouTube series Drink or Tell the Truth.

The show will see the two brothers challenging each other to different tasks on a regular basis. In the 14 minute clip uploaded online, we see the sassy Lasizwe and his brother in overalls as they scour through dust bins for recyclable materials.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In another clip, Lasizwe can be seen packing sexy lingerie for a trip after his brother specifically told him not to do so. Lungile also took a swipe at his little brother's struggling love life in another hilarious video.

Peeps love the new show and cannot wait for more content from the brothers.

@multi_funtional wrote:

"I love the relationship between you and your brother shame you're close and it's beautiful."

@keritha_r added:

"Lol Lungile wa bantu❤️... All the best with the new Channel."

@oh_itsyolisa noted:

"One of a 1000 ways to die✝️️Lasizwe will finish you."

@mpofudiana commented:

"Yeah but straight guys also like to walk like that when they chat girls up especially high school boys."

Lasizwe makes acting debut on Durban Gen, the openly gay star’s role sheds light on LGBTQI+ issues

In more entertaining news, Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe is officially an actor. The media personality made his acting debut on Durban Gen on Wednesday night, 30 March.

The excited reality TV star took to social media to share a snippet of his scene from the telenovela. In the church scene, his father is not happy that his son is gay. Lasizwe's role sheds light on some of the issues the LGBTQI+ community faces on a daily basis.

Lasizwe's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his acting skills. Many praised him for slaying the role.

Source: Briefly News