Lasizwe has made his acting debut on Durban Gen where he plays the role of a gay son whose father is absolutely not happy with his ways

The reality TV star's role sheds light on the issues the LGBTQI+ community faces on a daily from their families and the community at large

The popular YouTuber's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to praise him for slaying the role after he made his first appearance on the show on Wednesday night

Lasizwe is officially an actor. The media personality made his acting debut on Durban Gen on Wednesday night, 30 March.

Lasizwe has made his debut on ‘Durban Gen’. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The excited reality TV star took to social media to share a snippet of his scene from the telenovela. In the church scene, his father is not happy that his son is gay. Lasizwe's role sheds light on some of the issues the LGBTQI+ community faces on a daily basis.

Lasizwe's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his acting skills. Many praised him for slaying the role.

@DimakatsoS05 commented:

"You totally killed it. Your acting skills are phenomenal, loved it."

@_KuhleDowse wrote:

"Tonight’s episode should’ve been named 'Babes Wamaleyvels' man!"

@QweenTitle said:

"Seeing your growth from the days of watching your Facebook videos to moving across multiple social media platforms and becoming a household name among the youth. Seeing you in this role is amazing."

@ZahLanga commented:

"You killed this part, my love."

@mita_nm wrote:

"Wow Babe, you are killing it. The face expressions. Wow I'm amazed."

@Thiaa_za added:

"You're good at this, awuzenzi this is your thing, it's in you. You are a natural."

Lasizwe meets Steve Harvey, SA shares mixed reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that bubble South African media personality Lasizwe met US media personality Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, recently.

The Mzansi reality TV star took to social media on Monday, 9 August and posted pics of their meeting as proof. The excited Lasizwe stood in the middle of Steve and his bae when the first snap was taken.

In the second frame, Lasizwe decided to go down low. While Steve's boo laughed out loud, the Family Feud presenter looked at Lasizwe some type of way. Tweeps flooded Lasizwe's comment section with hilarious reactions. The look Steve Harvey gave Lasizwe in the second frame had many tweeps laughing out loud.

Source: Briefly News