Lasizwe Meets Steve Harvey, SA Shares Hilarious Reactions to Pics: "Wharephendi"

Lasizwe met up with American comedian and TV presenter Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, recently

The Family Feud host, his bae and the Mzansi media personality took snaps as part of their exciting meeting

The way Steve looks at the SA reality TV star in the second snap had Mzansi peeps laughing out loud and sharing saucy reactions on social media

Bubble South African media personality Lasizwe met US media personality Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, recently. The Mzansi reality TV star took to social media on Monday, 9 August and posted pics of their meeting as proof.

The excited Lasizwe stood in the middle of Steve and his bae when the first snap was taken. On the second frame, Lasizwe decided to go down low. While Steve's boo laughed out loud, the Family Feud presenter looked at Lasizwe some type of way.

Lasizwe met Steve Harvey recently and SA shared hilarious reactions to their pics. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe took to Twitter to share the snaps of the three of them. The star captioned his post:

"I got a call from my parents they wanted to see their problematic son."

Tweeps flooded Lasizwe's comment section with hilarious reactions. The look Steve Harvey gave Lasizwe on the second frame had many tweeps laughing out loud. Check out some of the comments below:

@ndivhuho_n said:

"The captions you guys are creating are wild AF. 'Son, get your flat a*s back up real quick'."

@96_siya wrote:

"Steve be looking at you like, 'lomtana mara wharephendi'."

@Black_Indaba added:

"Uncle Steve looking at you like, 'boy if you don’t get up'."

Steve Harvey and Marjorie celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular TV host Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Friday, 25 June. The celeb couple took to social media to wish each other a happy anniversary.

The Family Feud host took to Twitter and posted a beautiful snap of himself and his bae kissing. Steve captioned the post:

"Happy Anniversary Baby. #MarjorieHarvey."

Marjorie also took to Instagram to wish her bae a happy anniversary. She shared the same pic and captioned it:

"Happy Anniversary Baby."

