Halala: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary

Popular US media personality Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, are celebrating their wedding anniversary this Friday, 25 June

The TV host and his gorgeous bae have been married for 14 years after they tied the knot back on 25 June 2007

The celeb couple took to social media to wish each other a happy anniversary and posted a cute snap of the two of them smooching

Popular TV host Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary this Friday, 25 June. The celeb couple took to social media to wish each other a happy anniversary.

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary. Image: @marjorie_harvey

Source: Instagram

The Family Feud host took to Twitter and posted a beautiful snap of himself and his bae kissing. Steve captioned the post:

"Happy Anniversary Baby. #MarjorieHarvey"

Marjorie also took to Instagram to wish her bae a happy anniversary. She shared the same pic and captioned it:

"Happy Anniversary Baby."

Steve and Marjorie Harvey have a blended family of 7 kids

According to Good Housekeeping, Steve and his bae tied the knot on 25 June, 2007. The publication reports that together, Steve and Marjorie have a blended family of seven kids and five grandchildren.

Tweeps took to Steve's comment section to with the couple more years of wedded bliss. Check out some of their comments below:

@FundiswaApril2 said:

"Wish you many more years to come, your love and marriage inspires me to appreciate love even more. True love does exist."

@candysweet21211 wrote:

"Happy anniversary, may God bless you with many more to come in Jesus' name, amen."

@HloniMzila commented:

"A very blessed happy anniversary to the Harvey family. Much love from all of us in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa."

@manakapn said:

"Happy anniversary guys, may God keep on blessing you with many more years of mega blessings. We are inspired by your love for one another."

@heckman_l added:

"Happy anniversary, to both. I hope you had a great day and evening. May God continue to bless you and Marjorie, ALWAYS!"

