Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani Celebrate Son's 1st Birthday With Sweet Posts

Actress Simphiwe Ngema and her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani, took to social media to celebrate their baby's first birthday

The little man, Tiyani, turned one on Wednesday, 23 June and his proud parents penned sweet posts in celebration of his birthday

Mzansi celebs also helped the two popular public figures wish their cute bundle of joy a fabulous birthday

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's cute son, Tiyani, celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, 23 June. The proud parents took to social media to celebrate their bundle of joy's special day.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani celebrated their son's 1st birthday with sweet posts. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema took to Instagram and shared a cute family snap with her little man and her baby daddy. The stunning actress captioned the post:

"Here's to the best year of my life. Happy 1st birthday Bhuka."

Simz's peers in the entertainment industry took to her comment section to help her with her son a fabulous day. Check out some of their comments below:

Ntando Duma said:

"Happy birthday to my bhuka."

Phindile Gwala wrote:

"Happy birthday my husband."

Singer Cici commented:

"Happy birthday handsome."

Samkelo Ndlovu added:

"Happy birthday cutie."

Tino Chinyani's sweet birthday message to his son

Tino also took to Instagram and penned a sweet message to his little man. Part of the model and proud pops' post read:

"Crazy that’s it’s been a year already & it still feels surreal but seeing you smile reminds me that this truly is one of the best chapters of my life. To my mini me & my lil homie I pray that your wildest dreams come true."

