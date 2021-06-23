Imbewu star Phindile Gwala took to the socials to wish her entrepreneur-model husband Armando Ngandu a happy birthday on 23 June

Her message, although 'sneaky', derived a lot of hilarious comments from her followers on the photo and video-sharing social networking service

It is not clear how many years of life Ngandu was celebrating but celebrity friends and others also took the chance to extend their birthday wishes

Actress Phindile Gwala celebrated her husband Armando Ngandu's birthday on Wednesday, 23 June, in the best way she knew how.

In an Instagram post, the Imbewu star jokingly hinted at how she wonders what the 'birthday boy' will be buying her for his birthday. She wrote:

Actress Phindile Gwala celebrated her husband Armando Ngandu's birthday with a sneaky Instagram shoutout on 23 June. Image: @phindilegwala_official, @armandouss/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to the king of my heart, the man of my dreams and the love of my life @armandouss. I wonder what you got me for your birthday 'so excited'."

Gwala's sneakiness attracted birthday wishes from other celebrity friends and fans, according to local entertainment website Zalebs, as they reacted by sending Ngandu sumptuous birthday wishes.

Just as with the former Muvhango actress' Instagram post, which was accompanied by a shot of Ngandu during one of his fashion shoots, the comments ranged from sneaky to hilarious.

It is not clear how many years of life Ngandu was celebrating but in his own Instagram birthday shoutout to himself, Ngandu simply posted:

"...THANK GOD FOR THIS DAY. #HappyBirthdaySirNgandu."

Wishes come through for Gwala's husband on birthday occasion

@Jonasndo:

"HBD to him, tell him he must smash that 'cake' for us boys out here."

@thamsanqa_donnavan:

"Happy birthday to the king ... but this other gender, I can't with them."

@sbawa02:

"What he got for you while it's his birthday, wow! This gender, Jesu."

@sanimbovu:

"Shouldn’t it be the other way around?"

@maureenmoreyour:

"Happy birthday, sbali. Don't buy anything for Phindile, it's your birthday."

Source: Briefly.co.za